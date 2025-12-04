Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 811.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $86,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

