Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $101.65 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 228.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472,504 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $101,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 35.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $436.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

