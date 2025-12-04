Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $120.98 Million Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,446 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $120,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

