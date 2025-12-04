Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $80.22 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $80,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $949.87 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $898.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.81.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at $83,454,778.68. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,528 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,824. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.