Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $82.39 Million Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 767.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,811 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $82,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,005,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,166 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,717,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,331,000 after purchasing an additional 362,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $838,738,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,231,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,704,000 after buying an additional 5,979,338 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BNS opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

