Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $84.06 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $84,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 211,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

