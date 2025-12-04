Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $85.98 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,815 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Celestica were worth $85,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $236,069,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $90,425,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS opened at $309.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.36 and a 200-day moving average of $216.41.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

