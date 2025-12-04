Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $87.84 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1,529.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $87,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,172 shares of company stock worth $29,810,450. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.25.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $405.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.98 and its 200 day moving average is $271.32. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $419.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

