Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $94.55 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,424 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $94,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

