Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $97.44 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $97,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,453,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,533,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,635,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,746,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 593,435 shares of company stock worth $262,583,352. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $480.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.80. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $492.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

