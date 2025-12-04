Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $99.82 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,807 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetApp were worth $99,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in NetApp by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp stock opened at $114.66 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

