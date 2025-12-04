Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Allstate were worth $88,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $208.64 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

