Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $92,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $178.60 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day moving average is $198.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

