Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,693,517 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ADT were worth $115,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ADT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,978 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

