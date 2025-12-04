Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $80,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after buying an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7%

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,436.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,380.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 426.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,419.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

