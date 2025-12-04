Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 547.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $92,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

