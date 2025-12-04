Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $79.52 Million Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,082,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,524,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

TD opened at $84.44 on Thursday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

