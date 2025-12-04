Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 211,481 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $81,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,306,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $150.95 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $218.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.