Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 3,523,534 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523,534 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $81,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.18. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.