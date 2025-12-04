Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $87,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 153.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.