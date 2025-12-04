Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4,711.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,778 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $99,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

