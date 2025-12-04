Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $115,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $351.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $243.66 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -937.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

