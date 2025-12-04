Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,449,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $85,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 56.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

