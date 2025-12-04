Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,060,006 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,060,006 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $90,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

APH opened at $138.79 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.