Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,221,224 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221,224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $110,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

