Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 141,484 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $88,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.