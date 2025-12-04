Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 290,395 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290,395 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $78,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

