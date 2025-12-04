Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,145,150 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145,150 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $104,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 113.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Weiss Ratings lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.