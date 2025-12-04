Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 62,812 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $98,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,113,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $215.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.76, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $229.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

