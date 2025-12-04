Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 88,705 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88,705 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Leidos were worth $90,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

