AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $80,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8%

AZN stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $281.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

