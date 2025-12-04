Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.07 and traded as high as GBX 494. Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 485, with a volume of 258,206 shares.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £160.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

