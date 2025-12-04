Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,099.20 and traded as high as GBX 1,138. Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,132, with a volume of 839,785 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.20.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current year.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

