Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $121,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 18.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 33.4% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.3736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

