Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.69 and traded as high as GBX 1,094. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,077.91, with a volume of 692,689 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,271.50.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,087 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 999.69.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a net margin of 120.15% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

