Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $36.20

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Several research firms have commented on DCBO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Docebo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Docebo Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $21.60 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.