Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $36.20

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research firms have commented on DCBO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Docebo by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $21.60 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

