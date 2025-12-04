Caleres, Inc. $CAL Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,485.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 15.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Caleres by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE:CAL opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.73. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $658.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.