CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Stock Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,638 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CarGurus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 16.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $37.50 target price on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $42,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,826.86. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $349,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 410,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,859.82. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

