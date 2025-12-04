Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Position Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 540.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,946 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $80,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 139,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,048,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,404,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 344.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.