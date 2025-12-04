Cars.com Inc. $CARS Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Cars.com Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $738.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.16%.Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

