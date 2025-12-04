Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$12.44. Cineplex shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 663,697 shares changing hands.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cineplex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cineplex had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 172.20%. The business had revenue of C$348.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.