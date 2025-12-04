Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$12.44. Cineplex shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 663,697 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cineplex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.96.
Cineplex Stock Down 4.4%
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cineplex had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 172.20%. The business had revenue of C$348.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
