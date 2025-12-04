Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,081 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

