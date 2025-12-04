Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $20.66. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 48,712 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens & Northern from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.81%.The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 596.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

