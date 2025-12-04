CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,397 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $85,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,673,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at about $30,862,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter worth about $17,363,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the second quarter worth about $15,090,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 25.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 497,871 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 193,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,794.68. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.