Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013,222 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $91,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after buying an additional 23,303,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,097 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 72.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,979,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

