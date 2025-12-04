Comparing Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) & The Competition

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Banco Comercial Portugues to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 1 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 1311 4317 4617 272 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Banco Comercial Portugues’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Comercial Portugues has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues 15.89% 9.44% 0.76% Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 17.47% 12.55% 1.04%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues’ peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues $5.82 billion $980.79 million 10.77 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors $178.28 billion $6.66 billion 13.64

Banco Comercial Portugues’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues. Banco Comercial Portugues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Banco Comercial Portugues peers beat Banco Comercial Portugues on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

