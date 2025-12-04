Comparing Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) and Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF)

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) and Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arrow Exploration and Freehold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00 Freehold Royalties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Exploration and Freehold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Exploration N/A N/A N/A Freehold Royalties 40.11% 11.91% 8.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.3% of Arrow Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arrow Exploration and Freehold Royalties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Exploration N/A N/A N/A C($0.04) -3.80 Freehold Royalties $225.88 million 7.86 $109.07 million $0.58 18.68

Freehold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Exploration. Arrow Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freehold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freehold Royalties beats Arrow Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

