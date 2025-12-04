Contrasting Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get J. W. Mays alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for J. W. Mays and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00 Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares J. W. Mays and Deutsche Wohnen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.40 -$140,000.00 ($0.08) -473.88 Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion 6.80 -$638.98 million ($1.70) -14.94

J. W. Mays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Wohnen. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares J. W. Mays and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. W. Mays -0.61% -0.26% -0.15% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats J. W. Mays on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

Receive News & Ratings for J. W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.