Costamare Inc. $CMRE Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Costamare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 41.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 81.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 462,582 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CMRE opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $225.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

