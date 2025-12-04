Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,651 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $118,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $262.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $280.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 23.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.